COMCAST 911 OUTAGE RESTORED
February 10th, 2017 - Posted in Alerts
Area Wide Outage of Comcast 911 Capability Comcast officials and the state emergency management department say the Comcast 911 outage happened at 4pm and was restored at 5:30. Comcast phone customers can now use 911. Comcast said a switch failure i Atlanta caused the outage.
This message was posted at 21:30 on Friday and will be updated as needed.