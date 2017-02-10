COMCAST 911 OUTAGE RESTORED

February 10th, 2017 - Posted in Alerts

Area Wide Outage of Comcast 911 Capability Comcast officials and the state emergency management department say the Comcast 911 outage happened at 4pm and was restored at 5:30. Comcast phone customers can now use 911. Comcast said a switch failure i Atlanta caused the outage.

This message was posted at 21:30 on Friday and will be updated as needed.

