ROAD WORK SCHEDULED FOR SW CEDARHURST

Geotechnical drilling work planned for Vashon’s SW Cedarhurst Road This is a message from King County Roads:

From Monday, March 6th through Wednesday, March 8th, geotechnical drilling will occur along SW Cedarhurst Road on Vashon Island. The work will take place 200 feet north of house #11611 and continue 300 feet north. One lane will be closed daily from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Traffic will be directed through the work area. This work is necessary for future lane repair work.

This message was posted at 1200 on Saturday and will be updated as needed.