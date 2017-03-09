Voice Of Vashon
Vashon Island’s own public radio and television station.
About Voice of Vashon
VoV TV
KVSH 101.9FM – A to K
KVSH 101.9FM – L to Z
DISTRICT 19 WATER LINE BREAK ON MAURY
March 9th, 2017 - Posted in Alerts
Line Break Near Kingsbury Rd SW District 19 has experienced a main water line break effecting the Kingsbury Beach area. Repairs are expected to be complete by 8pm tonight.
To get the full message from District 19, dial 206-463-9007.
Once the repairs have been made, customers may experience brown water or air in the lines. Field staff will be working to flush the lines first to minimize this impact.
This message was posted at 17:15 on Thursday and will be updated as needed.