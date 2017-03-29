WATER TAXI CANCELLED

Ferry Alert: K.C. Water Taxi Here’s a message from Washington State Ferries:

The King County Water Taxi is out of service for the Wednesday, March 29, morning commute due to mechanical issues. Service is anticipated to resume for the afternoon commute.

Visit the Washington State Ferries website at wsdot.wa.gov/ferries/ or email wsfinfo@wsdot.wa.gov for more information.

This message was posted at 6:55a.m. on Wednesday, March 29, and will be updated as needed.