WATER DISTRICT 19 TO START FLUSHING LINES

Water Line Flushing for District 19 Water District #19 will be flushing water lines starting April 5, 2017 and running through April 17th.

* The current area of flushing will be from Cemetery Road east to 87th Ave SW.

* From Cemetery Road South on Vashon Hwy to Judd Creek Bridge.

* Quartermaster Harbor from Vashon Highway to Dockton Road.

* Dockton Road, to 238th St SW, including Kingsbury Road SW, Deppman Road, and 77th Ave SW.

* There will also be flushing from 204th St SW east to Monument Road, 216th St SW, Tramp Harbor Road, and the Ellisport areas.

There will be another notification when Water District # 19 begins flushing in the North part of the system that will include the business areas of Vashon Highway.

This message was posted at 09:00 on Tuesday and will be updated as needed.