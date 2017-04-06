Voice Of Vashon
6:55 METRO 119 BUS CANCELLED
April 6th, 2017 - Posted in Alerts
No 6:55 119 Metro Bus
Metro
This is a message from King County Metro:
Metro Route 119 to the Tahlequah Ferry Terminal due to leave the Vashon Ferry Terminal at 6:55 AM did not operate this morning.
They apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience.
This message was posted at 07:25 on Thursday and will be updated as needed.