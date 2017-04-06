6:55 METRO 119 BUS CANCELLED

This is a message from King County Metro:

Metro Route 119 to the Tahlequah Ferry Terminal due to leave the Vashon Ferry Terminal at 6:55 AM did not operate this morning.

They apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience.

This message was posted at 07:25 on Thursday and will be updated as needed.

