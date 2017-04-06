Voice Of Vashon
8:11 METRO 119 BUS CANCELLED
April 6th, 2017 - Posted in Alerts
No 8:11 119 Metro Bus
Metro
This is a message from King County Metro:
Metro Route 119 to 99th Av SW and SW 264th St in the Dockton area due to leave the Vashon Ferry Terminal at 8:11 AM will not operate this morning.
They apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience.
This message was posted at 08:23 on Thursday and will be updated as needed.