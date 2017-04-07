Wind Advisory from 9am to 10pm tonight The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Wind Advisory, which is in effect from 9 AM this morning to 10 PM PDT this evening.

South 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. *

* SOME AFFECTED LOCATIONS…Tacoma, Seattle, Everett, Bremerton, and Shelton. *

* TIMING…Winds will increase late in the morning and peak in the afternoon and early evening hours. *

* IMPACTS…Winds of this strength can break branches off of trees…topple weakened trees and produce local power outages. Stay away from any downed power lines should Vashon experience power outages.

* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

This message was posted at 06:00 on Friday and will be updated as needed.