POWER OUTAGES MID TO SOUTH ISLAND

Wind Gusts Causing Power Outages Puget Sound Energy reports nearly 1900 Island customers are currently without power.

The outages extend from just south of Cemetery Rd. on primarily the West side to the southern tip of Tahlequah.

Crews are investigating and anticipate power will be restored by 4:30pm today The National Weather Service continues its high wind advisory until 10 PM PDT this evening. This could cause additional power outages.

Winds are South 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. *

* TIMING…Winds will increase late in the morning and peak in the afternoon and early evening hours. *

* IMPACTS…Winds of this strength can break branches off of trees…topple weakened trees and produce local power outages. Stay away from any downed power lines should Vashon experience power outages.

* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

This message was posted at 3:50PM on Friday and will be updated as needed.