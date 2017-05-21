Voice Of Vashon
FERRY DELAYS
May 21st, 2017 - Posted in Alerts
Ferry Alert: Wait Time for Ferry from Vashon more than an Hour Here’s a message from Washington State Ferries:
As of 12:35, there has been an estimated 90 minute wait for drivers departing Vashon due to heavy vehicle traffic at the terminal. Your alternate route is Tahlequah/Point Defiance. Updates will occur as conditions change.
For more information, please visit the WSF website at:
http://www.wsdot.wa.gov/ferries This message was posted at 13:29 on Sunday, and will be updated as needed.