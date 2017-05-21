Two Boat Schedule in Effect This is a message from Washington State Ferries:

The two-boat schedule will be in effect beginning with the 12:05 departure from Vashon Island while the Sealth is moved to the Seattle/Bremerton route to replace the Kitsap. Please refer to the 2-Boat Emergency Schedule at: www.wsdot.wa.gov/ferries/pdf/fvs_twoboat_Public%20schedule%20V10_20160915.pdf” This message was posted at 13:40 on Sunday and will be updated as needed.