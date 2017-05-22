TWO-BOAT SCHEDULE IN EFFECT

Fa/Va/SW – REMINDER- 2-Boat Schedule in effect until further notice This is a message from Washington State Ferries:

The two-boat schedule is in effect until further notice with the Cathlamet and Issaquah.

Please refer to the Fa/Va/SW Emergency Two-Boat schedule at: 2BoatSchedule .

Your alternate routes are Point Defiance/Tahlequah.

This message was posted at 08:45 on Monday and will be updated as needed.