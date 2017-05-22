TWO-BOAT SCHEDULE STILL IN EFFECT

Fa/Va/SW – REMINDER- 2-Boat Schedule in effect until further notice This is a message from Washington State Ferries:

Please be advised that the two-boat schedule continues to be in effect on the Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route. The emergency two-boat schedule is available at: 2BoatSchedule .

WSF apologizes for the inconvenience and appreciates your patience and understanding as they work to restore full service. Your alternate routes are Point Defiance/Tahlequah.

Please be advised that increased wait times are likely.

This message was posted at 23:45 on Monday and will be updated as needed.