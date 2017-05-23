NORTH-END FERRIES TO RESUME 3-BOAT SCHEDULE

Ferry Alert: 3-Boat Schedule Starts Wednesday, May 24 Here’s a message from Washington State Ferries:

The Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route will resume operations on the regular three-boat schedule tomorrow, Wednesday, May 24 as the 90-car M/V Sealth returns from temporary service relief on the Seattle/Bremerton route. Sealth will depart Seattle for Vashon tomorrow morning after being relieved on the Seattle/Bremerton route by M/V Chimacum, and will return to service on the Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route as the #3 vessel beginning with the 6:40 a.m. sailing from Vashon to Fauntleroy. Due to vessel repositioning, there will be no 5:45 a.m. sailing from Vashon to Fauntleroy, and no 6:10 a.m. sailing from Fauntleroy to Vashon. All other departures will sail as scheduled on the regular three-boat schedule tomorrow. WSF thanks you for your patience and understanding while they worked to restore regular capacity to this route.

For more information, please visit the WSF website at:

http://www.wsdot.wa.gov/ferries This message was posted at 17:50 on Tuesday, and will be updated as needed.