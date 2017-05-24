Ferry Alert: Southworth Sailings Cancelled Here’s a message from Washington State Ferries:

Fa/Va/Sw – Update – Southworth Terminal Out Of Service Southworth Terminal remains out of service and maintenance crews have been dispatched to address the problem.

Service between Fauntleroy and Southworth and Southworth and Vashon is unavailable at this time and alternate routes are advised. Service between Fauntleroy and Vashon will continue and more information will be provided when it becomes available.

For more information, please visit the WSF website at:

http://www.wsdot.wa.gov/ferries This message was posted at 19:30 am on Tuesday, and will be updated as needed.