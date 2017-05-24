SOUTHWORTH SAILS RESUME

Ferry Alert: Service Resumes with the 21:35 Sailing Here’s a message from Washington State Ferries:

Repairs have been made at the Southworth Terminal and they will be back in service with the 9:35pm sailing from Southworth to Vashon.

For more information, please visit the WSF website at:

http://www.wsdot.wa.gov/ferries This message was posted at 21:10 on Wednesday, and will be updated as needed.