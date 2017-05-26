LONG WAITS AT NORTH AND SOUTH END FERRIES

Ferry Alert: Delays at North and South End Terminals Here’s a message from Washington State Ferries: It’s the start of a holiday weekend.

There is an estimated one boat wait for drivers departing Point Defiance for Tahlequah due to heavy vehicle traffic boarding the vessel.

There is an estimated 90 minute wait for drivers departing Fauntleroy due to heavy vehicle traffic boarding the vessels.For more information, please visit the WSF website at:

http://www.wsdot.wa.gov/ferries This message was posted at 5:55PM on Friday, and will be updated as needed.