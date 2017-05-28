WATER TAXI NOT IN SERVICE MEMORIAL DAY

May 28th, 2017 - Posted in Alerts

Here’s a message from King County Water Taxi:

The Vashon route of the King County Water Taxi will not be in service on Monday, May 29 in observance of Memorial Day.

For more information, please visit the WSF website at:

http://www.wsdot.wa.gov/ferries This message was posted at 13:15 on Sunday, and will be updated as needed.

