SCHEDULES FOR MEMORIAL DAY-NORTH & SOUTH END

Regular Schedule for North End; Holiday Schedule for South End Here’s a message from Washington State Ferries:

The Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route will operate on its regular weekday schedule on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29. Expect heavy traffic and long wait times on Monday.

Please consider traveling outside of peak times to avoid the longest waits.

The Point Defiance/Tahlequah route will operate on a holiday (weekend) schedule on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29. Please see annotations on printed or online schedules at http://bit.ly/1gSZHRO. Expect heavy traffic and long wait times eastbound on Monday. Please consider traveling outside of peak times to avoid the longest waits.

For more information, please visit the WSF website at:

http://www.wsdot.wa.gov/ferries This message was posted at 13:30 on Sunday, and will be updated as needed.