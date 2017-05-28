FAUNTLEROY TERMINAL WAIT TIME 1 HOUR

Ferry Alert: Fa/Va/So:

Here’s a message from Washington State Ferries:

Drivers will delays departing the Fauntleroy terminal due to heavy holiday traffic volumes boarding the vessels. At the time of this posting the delay was approximately one hour.

For more information on the ferries please visit the WSF website at http://www.wsdot.wa.gov/ferries.

This message was posted at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 28th, and will be updated as needed.