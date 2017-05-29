SCHEDULES FOR MEMORIAL DAY: NORTH & SOUTH END + NO WATER TAXI

Regular Schedule for North End Holiday Schedule for South End No water taxi today Here’s a reminder from Washington State Ferries and the King County water taxi system.

– The Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route will operate on its regular weekday schedule today for Memorial Day.

– The Point Defiance/Tahlequah route will operate on its holiday/weekend schedule today.

– There will be no King County water taxi service today.

Expect heavy holiday traffic and long waits at times today. Washington State Ferries suggest that you consider traveling outside of peak times to avoid the longest waits.

For more information on state ferries, please visit the WSF website at: www.wsdot.wa.gov/ferries

This message was posted at 06:00am today and will be updated as needed.