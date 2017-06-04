SOUTHWORTH TERMINAL WAIT TIME 1 HOUR

Ferry Alert: Fa/Va/So:

Here’s a message from Washington State Ferries:

Drivers may experience delays on the triangle route due to heavy weekend traffic volumes boarding the vessels. At the time of this posting the delay at Southworth was approximately one hour.

This message was posted at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 4th, and will be updated as needed.