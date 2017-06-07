Happiness in Transportation TED Talk at Vashon Theatre

Colorado based electric bike engineer, Zach Krapfl, will speak at a free community event, hosted by Vashon E-Bike & Voice of Vashon.

Traffic congestion, ferry lines and the costs of driving a car into the city make it hard to believe there can be happiness in transportation. By considering alternative modes –like human powered, with or without electric assistance –these stresses can melt away. Zach Krapfl, bike industry engineer and Tedx veteran, will share his knowledge and passion for electric bicycles and how they can become a primary source of transportation-good for your health, the planet and your wallet.

Vashon E-Bike and Voice of Vashon are hosting this GreenTech Night at the Vashon Theatre, June 13th at 6pm. This is a free event for our community and the evening will conclude with a surprise announcement and electric bicycle test rides.

Interesting transportation facts:

People drive 3 trillion miles in the US each year

There are 253 million cars on the road

55% of trips are 10 miles or less

For a Vashon commuter who works in Seattle four days per week and the commute is 10 miles per day, the cost for fuel & ferry per year- small car $2,878.76; typical car- $3,546.92 & e-bike $830.99 (this does not take into account parking costs).

Vashon E-Bike is an electric bicycle shop on Vashon, offering e-bike rentals, tours and sales. Offering eco-friendly activities for islanders and visitors alike; Vashon E-Bike, Vashon Watersports and Vashon Adventures believe in exploring the outdoors responsibly.

VoV Station Manager, Susan McCabe says, “Voice of Vashon joins Vashon E-Bike in supporting responsible, healthy transportation. E-bikes are a great fit for this island community which continues to be a laboratory for earth-saving ideas.”

