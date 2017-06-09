Voice Of Vashon
FAUNTLEROY TERMINAL WAIT TIME 1 HOUR
June 9th, 2017 - Posted in Alerts
Ferry Alert: Fa/Va/So:
Here’s a message from Washington State Ferries:
There is an estimated one hour wait for drivers departing Fauntleroy due to heavy vehicle traffic boarding the vessels. Updates will occur as conditions change.
For more information on the ferries please visit the WSF website at http://www.wsdot.wa.gov/ferries.
This message was posted at 3:20 p.m. on Friday, June 9th, and will be updated as needed.