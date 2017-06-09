FAUNTLEROY TERMINAL WAIT TIME 1 HOUR

Ferry Alert: Fa/Va/So:

The Sheep Dog Trials will attract an extra number of visitors from off Island this weekend June 9 through June 11. Wait times both coming and going to Vashon Island will typically be heavier than the usual heavy weekend traffic. Please consult the Washington State Ferries Alert page for the most current delay information at: WSF Alerts This message was posted at 4:35 p.m. on Friday, June 9th, and will be updated as needed.