POSSIBLE SHEEP DOG TRIALS SELLOUT

Ferry Alert: Fa/Va/So:

A notice from the Sheep Dog Trials website- “We have an extremely limited number of tickets available remaining for Sunday.

We will begin ticket sales at 7am at the gate. Please do NOT come earlier than that.

We expect to sell out by 8:30am.

If you have NOT purchased an Advance Ticket, and you cannot arrive by 8am, please reconsider traveling to Vashon. We don’t want folks to get on the ferries and come all the way here and not be able to get in.

Thank you all for understanding and for your support of the Vashon Sheepdog Classic! (If you HAVE purchased an Advance ticket, you may arrive at any point during the day. Please walk on the ferries and take the Shuttle Bus if you are able to do so.)” This message was posted at 7:15 a.m. on Sunday, June 11th, and will be updated as needed.