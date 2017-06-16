Voice Of Vashon
Vashon Island’s own public radio and television station.
About Voice of Vashon
VoV TV
KVSH 101.9FM – A to I
KVSH 101.9FM – J to Z
FAUNTLEROY TERMINAL DELAYS: 2 HOURS
June 16th, 2017 - Posted in Alerts
Ferry Alert: Fa/Va/So:
Friday evening traffic leading into the weekend has been causing long lines at the Fauntleroy dock. At the time of this posting the delay was two hours or more. Please consult the Washington State Ferries Alert page for the most current delay information at: WSF Alerts This message was posted at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, June 16th, and will be updated as needed.