FAUNTLEROY TERMINAL DELAYS: 90 MINUTES
June 17th, 2017 - Posted in Alerts
Ferry Alert: Fa/Va/So:
Faunt/Va/SW – Fauntleroy Terminal Wait Time – 90 mins There is an estimated 90 minute wait for drivers departing Fauntleroy due to heavy vehicle traffic boarding the vessels. Updates will occur as conditions change.WSF Alerts This message was posted at 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 17th, and will be updated as needed.