FAUNTLEROY TERMINAL DELAYS: 90 MINUTES

June 17th, 2017 - Posted in Alerts

Ferry Alert: Fa/Va/So:

Faunt/Va/SW – Fauntleroy Terminal Wait Time – 90 mins There is an estimated 90 minute wait for drivers departing Fauntleroy due to heavy vehicle traffic boarding the vessels. Updates will occur as conditions change.WSF Alerts This message was posted at 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 17th, and will be updated as needed.

Facebooktwitterpinterestmail

Support our underwriters!