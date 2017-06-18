Voice Of Vashon
SOUTHWORTH TERMINAL DELAYS: 90 MINUTES
June 18th, 2017 - Posted in Alerts
Ferry Alert: Fa/Va/So:
Weekend traffic has been causing long lines on the Triangle Ferry Route. At the time of this posting the Southworth delay was 90 minutes. Please consult the Washington State Ferries Alert page for the most current delay information at: WSF Alerts This message was posted at 1:40 p.m. on Sunday, June 18th, and will be updated as needed.