REMINDER: FAUNTLEROY TOLLBOOTH CHANGES

Ferry Alert: Fa/Va/So:

Here’s a reminder from the Washington State ferry system regarding the new Fauntleroy tollbooth procedure.

Starting today, when boarding at Fauntleroy, all drivers must stop at the tollbooth to buy or redeem tickets. Drivers will receive a destination card and a receipt.

You will no longer have to stop again for ticket scanning after leaving the tollbooth.

Instead, drivers must keep their destination cards visible, and will be directed to the appropriate holding lane.

The Ferry System is also making some changes to Fauntleroy traffic patterns designed to improve efficiency at the tollbooth during peak commute time.

Ferry System managers say they expect the new process to be more efficient than the current one. However, customers could still experience extended wait times during the busy summer season when the volume of vehicles waiting to board exceeds capacity.

The performance of the new procedure will be monitored for at least 30 days and — depending on results — changes may be made to improve efficiency.

The Ferry System asks everyone to follow all instructions from WSF staff and signs, and be patient while employees and other customers learn the new procedures.

For more information about the new procedure, please visit bit.ly/FVS_Improvement.

To purchase tickets online, visit bit.ly/WSFwave2go This message was posted at 4:00am on Monday, June 19th.