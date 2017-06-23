WEEKEND HEAT ADVISORY – EVENTS MAY DELAY FERRIES

As we go into the weekend, there is a heat advisory plus some events that are likely to cause delays on the ferry system. Plus, a new ferry schedule begins Sunday.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for this weekend starting midday tomorrow, Saturday. High temperatures on Vashon will be in the low Eighties tomorrow and could reach almost 90 degrees on Sunday. The National Weather Service advises everyone to be cautious about heavy exercise in the hottest part of the day and to stay well hydrated. That’s especially true for vulnerable individuals including the elderly, young children and those in poor health. Do not leave small children and pets in enclosed spaces such as cars. Temperatures inside an enclosed car can be 20 degrees or more higher than the outside air temperature.

Several events this weekend will put pressure on the ferry system and it would be good to plan ahead and anticipate delays. Among other events, this weekend’s Garden Tour will bring many people to the Island. The Low Tide Festival at Point Robinson will attract a crowd. The Taste of Tacoma event at Point Defiance will affect traffic off the south end of the Island.

And one last reminder: The summer ferry schedule begins on Sunday, the 25th.

Voice of Vashon Emergency Alerts are broadcast on 1650AM and the VoV streaming app.

They are also published in text on the VoV Facebook page and the VoV website.

This message was posted at 6:30am on Friday, June 23rd.