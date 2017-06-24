Weekend Traffic Ferry Delays Here’s a message from Washington State Ferries:

Weekend traffic ferry delays have started. Expect on and off delays all weekend as visitors come to Vashon for this warm weather weekend with a number of popular events.

At the time of this posting, There is a one-hour wait at the Fauntleroy dock. Several events will put pressure on the ferry system all weekend so plan ahead for delays.

This weekend’s Garden Tour and the Low Tide Festival will bring many people to the Island. The Taste of Tacoma event at Point Defiance will hinder traffic off the south end of the Island.

Don’t forget: The summer ferry schedule begins on Sunday, the 25th.

For additional ferry information, visit the Washington State Ferries Terminal construction page at, www.wsdot.wa.gov/ferries The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for this weekend. High temperatures on Vashon will be in the low Eighties and could reach almost 90 degrees on Sunday.

The National Weather Service advises everyone to be cautious about heavy exercise in the hottest part of the day and to stay well hydrated. That’s especially true for vulnerable individuals including the elderly, young children and those in poor health. Do not leave small children and pets in enclosed spaces such as cars. Temperatures inside an enclosed car can be 20 degrees or more higher than the outside air temperature.

This message was posted at 9:50am on Saturday, June 24th and will be updated as needed.