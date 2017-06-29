CURRENT AND WEEKEND TRAFFIC FERRY DELAYS

Ferry Traffic Delays now and through the weekend Here’s a message from Washington State Ferries:

July 4th Holiday Weekend traffic ferry delays have started. Expect on and off delays all weekend as visitors come to Vashon for this warm Holiday weekend.

At the time of this posting, There is a one-hour wait at the Fauntleroy dock.

Now through Tuesday, plan on regular ferry delays due to heavy traffic from visitors arriving on the island and families leaving — all to celebrate the July 4th holiday.

For additional ferry information, visit the Washington State Ferries Terminal construction page at, www.wsdot.wa.gov/ferries This message was posted at 5:20pm on Thursday, June 30th and will be updated as needed.