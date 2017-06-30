WEEKEND TRAFFIC FERRY DELAYS & SCHEDULES

Ferry Traffic Delays through the weekend and holiday schedule.

Here’s a message from Washington State Ferries:

July 4th Holiday Weekend traffic ferry delays have started. Expect on and off delays all weekend as visitors come to Vashon for this warm Holiday weekend.

Now through Tuesday, plan on regular ferry delays due to heavy traffic from visitors arriving on the island and families leaving — all to celebrate the July 4th holiday.

The Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route will operate on a Sunday sailing schedule on Tuesday, July 4. There will be an additional 11:25pm sailing from Vashon to Fauntleroy. Expect heavy traffic and long wait times on Tuesday. Please consider traveling outside of peak times to avoid the longest waits.

The Point Defiance/Tahlequah route will operate on a holiday (weekend) schedule on Tuesday, July 4.

For additional ferry information, visit the Washington State Ferries Terminal construction page at, www.wsdot.wa.gov/ferries This message was posted at 7:55 am on Friday, June 30th and will be updated as needed.