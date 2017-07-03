4TH OF JULY TRAFFIC FERRY DELAYS & SCHEDULES

Expect Ferry Traffic Delays Here’s a message from Washington State Ferries:

Ferry delays continue during this long July 4th Holiday Weekend. At this posting there is a one hour delay at the south end for traffic coming from Point Defiance.

Expect delays to continue off and on through tomorrow as visitors make their way to and from Vashon for the holiday.

Here’s a 4th of July schedule reminder:

* The Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route will operate on a Sunday sailing schedule tomorrow, Tuesday, July 4th.

* The Point Defiance/Tahlequah route will operate on a holiday (weekend) schedule tomorrow.

* The Vashon run of the King County Water Taxi will not be in service tomorrow.

Generally, expect heavy traffic and long wait times periodically through tomorrow night. Please consider traveling outside of peak times to avoid the longest waits.

For additional ferry information, visit the Washington State Ferries page at www.wsdot.wa.gov/ferries This message was posted at 2:15 pm on Monday, july 3rd.