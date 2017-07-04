4TH OF JULY FERRIES & BUSES

Ferry Delays Expected Transportation Schedules Best wishes for a fun and safe 4th of July celebration.

Here are some messages to help with that from Washington State Ferries and Metro Transit.

Everyone should expect ferry delays off and on through today as visitors make their way to and from Vashon for holiday fun and tonight’s fireworks display in Burton.

And here are some 4th of July transportation schedule reminders:

* The Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route will operate on a Sunday sailing schedule today, Tuesday, July 4th.

* The Point Defiance/Tahlequah route will operate on a holiday (weekend) schedule.

* The Vashon run of the King County Water Taxi will not be in service today.

* Metro transit buses are on a Sunday schedule today.

Please consider traveling outside of peak times to avoid the longest waits but you should plan on ferry delays due to heavy traffic.

For additional ferry information, visit the Washington State Ferries page at www.wsdot.wa.gov/ferries This message was posted at 5:00 am on Tuesday, July 4th.