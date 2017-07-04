4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS SAFETY

Safety Info from King County Office of Emergency Management Best wishes for a fun and safe 4th of July celebration.

King County Office of Emergency Management has provided some fireworks tips to help you stay safe on this Independence Day.

The safest way to celebrate is to watch a professional fireworks display like the one that will take place in Burton this evening at dark, around 10:00pm or so.

But if you decide to light your own fireworks please take these safety tips to heart.

A stray or improperly disposed firework can quickly threaten your property and those around you.

* Only use legal fireworks – illegal fireworks include firecrackers, missiles, and bottle rockets.

* Light fireworks on flat, hard level surfaces, and wear eye protection.

* Only adults should light fireworks – keep kids and others at a safe distance (at least 20 feet).

* Keep your pets indoors and be sure their ID tag is up-to-date in the event they panic, run away, and become lost.

* Have a bucket of water or a hose nearby to put out any fires or “dud” fireworks.

* Soak unused fireworks in water before disposing of them.

* Clean up fireworks debris. Do not place warm, used fireworks in a plastic bag, as this can cause a fire. Dispose of used fireworks in a metal trash can.

This message was posted at 5:00 am on Tuesday, July 4th.