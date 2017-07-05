NORTH END FERRY LINE: TWO HOURS

Ferry Alert: Fa/Va/So:

Drivers will encounter delays departing the Vashon north end terminal due to heavy traffic volumes boarding the vessels. At the time of this posting the delay was approximately two hours.

For more information on the ferries, please visit the ferry system website at www.WSDOT.wa.gov/ferries.

This message was posted at 11:30am on Wednesday, July 5th, and will be updated as needed.