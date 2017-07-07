FAUNTLEROY DELAYS: ONE HOUR

Ferry Alert: Fa/Va/So:

Drivers will encounter delays waiting for ferries departing the Fauntleroy terminal due to heavy traffic volumes boarding the vessels. At the time of this posting the delay was approximately one hour.

For more information on the ferries, please visit the ferry system website at www.WSDOT.wa.gov/ferries.

This message was posted at 3:30pm on Friday, July 7th, and will be updated as needed.