July 9th, 2017 - Posted in Alerts
Ferry Alert: Southworth Terminal Wait Time – 1 hour Here’s a message from Washington State Ferries:
There is an estimated 1 hour wait for drivers departing Southworth due to heavy vehicle traffic boarding the vessels. Updates will occur as conditions change.
For more information, please visit the WSF website at:
http://www.wsdot.wa.gov/ferries This message was posted at 1:00 pm on Sunday, and will be updated as needed.