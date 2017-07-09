TWO-BOAT SCHEDULE IN EFFECT

Issaquah Out of Service Ferries on a two-boat schedule This is a message from Washington State Ferries:

The Washington State Ferry System Vashon North End Route is on a two-boat schedule until further notice. The 124 vehicle Issaquah ferry is out of service due to mechanical problems. Delays may increase during commuter hours due to heavier traffic. Please plan accordingly. For additional information you can go online to the Washington State Ferry website and click on “Ferry Alert Bulletins” for more updates.

This message was posted at 5:10pm on Sunday, July 9th, 2017 and will be updated as needed.