FAUNT/VA/SW ROUTE BACK ON 3-BOAT SCHEDULE
July 10th, 2017 - Posted in Alerts
Ferry Update:
Full Service Restored Following Repairs to Issaquah Here’s a message from Washington State Ferries:
The M/V Issaquah is back in service.
This restores 3 boat full service to the Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route.
For more information, please visit the WSF website at:
http://www.wsdot.wa.gov/ferries This message was posted at 8:20 am on Monday July 10th, and will be updated as needed.