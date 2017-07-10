FAUNT/VA/SW ROUTE BACK ON 3-BOAT SCHEDULE

Ferry Update:

Full Service Restored Following Repairs to Issaquah Here’s a message from Washington State Ferries:

The M/V Issaquah is back in service.

This restores 3 boat full service to the Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route.

For more information, please visit the WSF website at:

http://www.wsdot.wa.gov/ferries This message was posted at 8:20 am on Monday July 10th, and will be updated as needed.