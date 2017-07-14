FAUNTLEROY FERRY LINE: ONE HOUR

Ferry Alert: Fa/Va/So:

Drivers will encounter delays departing the Fauntleroy ferry terminal due to heavy traffic volumes boarding the vessels. At the time of this posting the delay was approximately one hour.

For more information on the ferries, please visit the ferry system website at www.WSDOT.wa.gov/ferries.

This message was posted at 3:10pm on Friday, July 14th, and will be updated as needed.