SEALTH OUT OF SERVICE TEMPOARILY

Ferry Alert: Fa/Va/So:

The M/V Sealth is temporarily out of service for steering repairs. Vashon cancelled sailings include the: 9:00am; 10:35am; and 11:50pm This also cancels the following sailings from Fauntleroy: 8:25am; 9:30am; 11:15am, and 12:20pm.

The 10:15am sailing from Southworth is also impacted and cancelled as well.

Updates will be provided as conditions change. The Sealth is operating as the #2 vessels on the route. Please refer to:http://www.wsdot.com/ferries/schedule/Default.aspx for impacted sailings.

This message was posted at 8:20 am on Monday, July 17th, and will be updated as needed.