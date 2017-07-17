TWO-BOAT SCHEDULE IN EFFECT

North End Ferries on Two-boat Schedule This is a message from Washington State Ferries:

The M/V Sealth is temporarily out of service for steering repairs. This cancels the following sailings from Fauntleroy: 8:25am; 9:30am; 11:15am, and 12:20pm. Vashon cancelled sailings include the: 9:00am; 10:35am; and 11:50pm. The 10:15am sailing from Southworth is also impacted and cancelled as well. Updates will be provided as conditions change. The Sealth is operating as the #2 vessels on the route. Please refer to:http://www.wsdot.com/ferries/schedule/Default.aspx for impacted sailings.

This message was posted at 08:35 on Monday and will be updated as needed.