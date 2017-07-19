Partial Road Closure of 103rd Ave SW This is a message from Washington State Ferry System; On 7/19, 7/20, and 7/24, from 8 am to 4 pm, 103rd Ave SW between the park and ride lot and Vashon Hwy SW will be closed in the Southbound direction to facilitate water line construction. 103rd Ave SW will remain open in the Northbound direction, with traffic controlled by flaggers. A detour for Southbound traffic will be provided along Vashon Hwy SW and SW 112th St.

This message was posted at 0745 on Wednesday July 19 and will be updated as needed.