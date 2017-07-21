FAUNTLEROY FERRY DELAYS- STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL WEEKEND

Ferry Alert: Fa/Va/So:

Drivers will encounter delays departing the Fauntleroy ferry terminal due to Strawberry Festival weekend heavy traffic volumes boarding the vessels. At the time of this posting the delay is approximately one hour. This wait time is expected to increase during the course of Friday afternoon and continuing into the early evening.

For more information on the ferries, please visit the ferry system website at www.WSDOT.wa.gov/ferries.

This message was posted at 1:45pm on Friday, July 21st, and will be updated as needed.