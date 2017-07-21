STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL WEEKEND 2017

Vashon Strawberry Festival 2017 The Strawberry Festival will attract an extra number of visitors from off Island this weekend Friday July 21st through Monday morning July 24th. Wait times both coming and going to Vashon Island will typically be heavier than the usual heavy weekend traffic. Please consult the Washington State Ferries Alert page for the most current delay information at: WSF Alerts The main highway through town will be closed at 5pm. All traffic will be rerouted around the outskirts of town. Bus service will continue running; however, they will be rerouted around the main part of town The Festival Beer Garden with live music, starts at 7pm, and is open right there at Vashon Village and will stay open until midnight. Be sure to taste some of their locally brewed beer.

There will be a street dance at the US Bank stage starting at 8:30pm going to 12am.

The VARSA Youth Stage at Ober park will have live music starting at 7pm and going until 10:15pm The Vashon-Maury Island Heritage Museum will host a backyard bring your own picnic at the Heritage Museum from 5:30 until 8:00 pm with live music.

Sporty’s right in town will also be hosting live music starting at 8pm so you’ll have plenty to choose from.

TOMORROW:

Tomorrow, Saturday, is a huge day at Strawberry Festival. Here are some of the highlights:

There’s the Sportsmen’s Club all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast from 7 to 11am in the IGA parking lot.

The 37th annual Bill Burby Memorial Fun Run and Walk starts at 8:30am tomorrow morning.

If you’re interested, make sure to show up at the intersection of Vashon Highway and Gorsuch Rd (The PlaySpace).

At 10am, all the vendor booths along Vashon Highway open. There is food as well as fun items of all varieties to be purchased.

The Grand Parade down Vashon Highway starts at 11.

And all that great live music starts happening on all 7 stages around town at 1pm.

Make sure to pick up one of the Strawberry Festival’s Schedule of Events that was an insert from the Beachcomber Tune in Saturday for more detailed festival information.

Voice of Vashon thanks John and Beth de Groen for their support, making this bulletin and our Emergency Alert Service possible.

This message was posted at 4:00pm on Friday July 21 and will be updated as needed.