Vashon Strawberry Festival 2017- Saturday The Strawberry Festival will attract an extra number of visitors from off Island this weekend July 21st through Monday morning July 24th. Wait times both coming and going to Vashon Island will typically be heavier than the usual heavy weekend traffic. Please consult the Washington State Ferries Alert page for the most current delay information at: WSF Alerts The weather forecast is looking pretty warm so bring your water and sun screen so you don’t boink and miss out on the fun.

For visitors wanting to avoid the festival traffic, there will be a Shuttle bus running from the north end ferry terminal approximately every 30 minutes between 9am to 7pm Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 6pm for those who wish to park at the parking lots and save the challenge of trying to find a parking spot close enough to the festival. The cost is $2 each way. Just park your car in one of the two lots up 103rd and catch a shuttle at the end of the dock. The drop off point will be Ober Park. There will also be a shuttle running from the south end terminal.

Shuttles will meet arriving ferry boats and drop visitors at the Vashon Senior Center. The last shuttle to the terminals will be at 6:30pm Saturday and 5:30pm Sunday for both and will leave at their designated locations.

Regular Saturday bus service will be operating. It will be routed around the festival with slightly varying times, depending on the festival traffic. You can call King County Metro at 206-553-3000 for schedules.

Starting off the day will be the Sportsmen’s Club all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast that starts at 7am in the IGA parking lot right across from the post office until 11am. You’ll get pancakes with strawberries, sausage, orange juice, coffee and milk, with proceeds benefitting the Sportsmen’s Club’s charitable activities.

At 8:30am this morning, the Bill Burby Memorial Fun Run and Walk begins with the 10k run at the intersection of Vashon Highway and Gorsuch Road right next to the PlaySpace. 5k Run and Walk participants will begin their run at 8:45am.

Vendor booths along Vashon Highway will be open to sell food and fun items of every variety beginning at 10am and ending at 6pm.

The Grand Parade, which rolls down Vashon Highway, as it does every year….starts at 11am this morning with the kids parade preceding it. The parade route runs between Puget Sound Energy and Ober Park.

At noon, the Kids’ Zone will open in the Vashon theater parking lot.

Island growers will open their Saturday market with local fruits and vegetables in the Vashon Library parking lot from 1pm to 5pm today.

Like island residents, parade floats and performances are always colorful, fun artistic and quirky. You can't miss the Thriftway Shopping Cart Drill Team or the Ukulele band, to name two.

Now it’s time to talk about the live music today and boy does the festival have a lot of music for your listening pleasure this year. While there are too many acts to mention here, there will be 7 different venues for music ranging from blues, to rock, to country, to jazz to classical and of course, folk. Make sure to get yourself a copy of the Strawberry Festival Program insert from the Beachcomber to see the times and all the different musical talent.

Here is the list of stages for live music today:

The Beer Garden located at the Vashon Village, will have 5 live musical acts from 1pm to 11pm at night. Bill Brown and the Kingbees will be closing out the evening from 7 to 11pm.

The Ober Park Stage and the VARSA Youth Stage (near the play area) will have continuous live musical acts from 1pm to 8pm. These stages are located near the Library and Ober Park Common grounds.

Pandora’s Box Stage, located on the front porch of Pandora’s Box business, will have music from 1:45pm to 6:30pm The US Bank Stage, located at the corner of Vashon Highway and Bank Road will host music from 3pm until 6:45pm. From 9pm to midnight, Sinner and the Saints light up the stage for a foot-stomping street dance.

The Snapdragon Stage will host soloist and small groups from 1pm to 8:15pm.

Main Street Dance: During the evening portion, Portage Fill Big Band will be playing from 7-9pm In front of the Red Bike.

The Village Green Stage will have music from 1pm to 6:45pm. Here you’ll hear a variety of artists from soloists to small combos.

As if that isn’t enough there will also be live music at the Red Bike and Sporty’s starting at 9pm.

Make sure to obtain the insert from the Beachcomber paper for all the names of the bands and what time they will perform.

Remember, while going back and forth between the music stages, make sure to visit some of the more than 150 booths selling clothes, trinkets, household items and much more. They will be open until 6pm.

And if you’re hungry, there are more than two dozen food booths offering a variety of foods that should satisfy everyone’s tastes.

And of course, the last official announcement for the day will be at 10pm at the Beer Garden, where Vashon’s newly elected Unofficial Mayor will be announced.

All this activity should keep everyone having lots of fun throughout the day and evening.

This message was posted at 7:00am on Saturday July 21 and will be updated as needed.