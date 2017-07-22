Voice Of Vashon
WATCH THE GRAND PARADE FROM ANYWHERE!
Get a front row seat to all the action in this year’s Strawberry Festival Grand Parade from the little kids to Parade Marshall Molly Reed to the marching bands and the KVSH DJ’s On Bikes!
Emcees Martha Enson and Kevin Joyce will tell you all about the floats, marchers and funky acts that make the Vashon Strawberry Festival Grand Parade so unique.
Just click to watch when the parade starts at 11am, Saturday, July 22 and you’ll feel like you’re there.